Left Menu

Gehlot Challenges Indian Government's Ceasefire Decision

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has called for the Indian government to clarify the circumstances surrounding the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire. Allegations suggest US President Donald Trump brokered the deal, sparking questions about foreign influence. Gehlot demands transparency on what led to the sudden ceasefire announcement amid national security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:37 IST
Gehlot Challenges Indian Government's Ceasefire Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot demanded an explanation from the Narendra Modi government regarding the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire. The truce has stirred controversy, with allegations suggesting it was brokered by US President Donald Trump.

Gehlot insists on transparency over national security issues, questioning the government's decision-making process in a social media post. He challenges BJP President J.P. Nadda, voicing what he believes is a collective national curiosity: "The country didn't lose, the army didn't lose, so why did our government appear to surrender?"

Gehlot raised concerns about the ceasefire's timing, announced when Indian forces were reportedly advancing under Operation Sindoor, and has demanded an official response to clarify whether Trump's influence played a role. The public remains anxious about unresolved aspects, including justice for the Pahalgam attack and the broader implications for India's international stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025