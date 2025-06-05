Gehlot Challenges Indian Government's Ceasefire Decision
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has called for the Indian government to clarify the circumstances surrounding the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire. Allegations suggest US President Donald Trump brokered the deal, sparking questions about foreign influence. Gehlot demands transparency on what led to the sudden ceasefire announcement amid national security concerns.
On Thursday, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot demanded an explanation from the Narendra Modi government regarding the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire. The truce has stirred controversy, with allegations suggesting it was brokered by US President Donald Trump.
Gehlot insists on transparency over national security issues, questioning the government's decision-making process in a social media post. He challenges BJP President J.P. Nadda, voicing what he believes is a collective national curiosity: "The country didn't lose, the army didn't lose, so why did our government appear to surrender?"
Gehlot raised concerns about the ceasefire's timing, announced when Indian forces were reportedly advancing under Operation Sindoor, and has demanded an official response to clarify whether Trump's influence played a role. The public remains anxious about unresolved aspects, including justice for the Pahalgam attack and the broader implications for India's international stance.

