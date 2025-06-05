Left Menu

Diplomatic Synergy: India and Turkmenistan Strengthen Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Turkmenistan counterpart Rashid Meredov in Delhi to discuss strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in trade and energy. Jaishankar praised Meredov's condemnation of terrorism. The meeting is part of India's Central Asia Dialogue, focusing on enhancing regional cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:43 IST
Diplomatic Synergy: India and Turkmenistan Strengthen Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held an engaging meeting with his Turkmenistan counterpart, Rashid Meredov, in Delhi, emphasizing the deepening of bilateral relations.

Jaishankar commended Meredov's strong stand against terrorism, a key point of discussion amid the ongoing Central Asia Dialogue, held to fortify regional partnerships.

The dialogue is witnessing the participation of foreign ministers from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, aiming to enhance cooperation across trade, investment, connectivity, health, and energy sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025