Diplomatic Synergy: India and Turkmenistan Strengthen Ties
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Turkmenistan counterpart Rashid Meredov in Delhi to discuss strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in trade and energy. Jaishankar praised Meredov's condemnation of terrorism. The meeting is part of India's Central Asia Dialogue, focusing on enhancing regional cooperation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:43 IST
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held an engaging meeting with his Turkmenistan counterpart, Rashid Meredov, in Delhi, emphasizing the deepening of bilateral relations.
Jaishankar commended Meredov's strong stand against terrorism, a key point of discussion amid the ongoing Central Asia Dialogue, held to fortify regional partnerships.
The dialogue is witnessing the participation of foreign ministers from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, aiming to enhance cooperation across trade, investment, connectivity, health, and energy sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FOREX-Dollar on defensive as traders eye Trump tax bill, G7 currency talks
IMF's Gopinath Warns of U.S. Debt Challenges Amid Trade Uncertainty
Why Food Grows But Doesn’t Reach: Transport and Trade Challenges in African Supply Chains
Nvidia's AI Chip Dilemma: Navigating US-China Trade Tensions
Pakistan and China to Deepen Trade Ties Amidst Regional Tensions