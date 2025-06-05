Diplomatic Synergy: India and Turkmenistan Strengthen Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held an engaging meeting with his Turkmenistan counterpart, Rashid Meredov, in Delhi, emphasizing the deepening of bilateral relations.

Jaishankar commended Meredov's strong stand against terrorism, a key point of discussion amid the ongoing Central Asia Dialogue, held to fortify regional partnerships.

The dialogue is witnessing the participation of foreign ministers from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, aiming to enhance cooperation across trade, investment, connectivity, health, and energy sectors.

