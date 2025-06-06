South Korea's Conservative Chaos: A Call for Radical Reform

South Korea's conservative party, the People Power Party (PPP), faces a critical juncture following a crushing defeat in this week's snap presidential election. Emerging victorious, the ruling Democratic Party led by Lee Jae-myung now dominates both the presidency and parliament, signaling a shifting political landscape.

The election underscored deep-seated resentment over former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law attempt, which fractured the right and contributed to their electoral downfall. Amid internal strife, the PPP's leadership is embroiled in blame games and searching for a new direction to resurrect the conservative movement.

In response to the crisis, PPP's floor leader has resigned, urging the party to rebuild from scratch. While infighting and an inability to coalesce around a unified candidate damaged the party's prospects, the path forward remains unclear. Calls for reform grow louder as voices within the party emphasize the need to redefine priorities.