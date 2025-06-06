Anticipation Builds for President Murmu's Jharkhand Visit

Preparations are in full swing for President Droupadi Murmu's two-day visit to Jharkhand, starting on June 10, according to officials.

Murmu will pay her respects at Baba Baidyanath Dham on June 10, a significant pilgrimage site in Deoghar. The following day, she will grace the convocation ceremony of AIIMS Deoghar.

In light of Murmu's visit, Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari has ordered the enhancement of power supplies and infrastructure maintenance, while heightened security measures are supervised by senior IPS officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)