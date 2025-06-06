Left Menu

Anticipation Builds for President Murmu's Jharkhand Visit

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Jharkhand on June 10-11, with plans to worship at Baba Baidyanath Dham and participate in AIIMS Deoghar's convocation. Security and logistics preparations are underway, including power arrangements, infrastructure maintenance, and enhanced security measures, following the Chief Secretary's directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-06-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 10:06 IST
President Droupadi Murmu
  • India

Preparations are in full swing for President Droupadi Murmu's two-day visit to Jharkhand, starting on June 10, according to officials.

Murmu will pay her respects at Baba Baidyanath Dham on June 10, a significant pilgrimage site in Deoghar. The following day, she will grace the convocation ceremony of AIIMS Deoghar.

In light of Murmu's visit, Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari has ordered the enhancement of power supplies and infrastructure maintenance, while heightened security measures are supervised by senior IPS officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

