Thennala Balakrishna Pillai: A Guiding Force in Kerala Politics Passes Away
Thennala Balakrishna Pillai, former president of KPCC and Congress veteran, has died at 95 due to age-related ailments. A two-time MLA and three-time Rajya Sabha MP, Pillai was respected for his leadership. His death marks a significant loss for the party in Kerala.
Thennala Balakrishna Pillai, Congress veteran and former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, has passed away at a private hospital due to age-related health issues, according to party sources.
Aged 95, Pillai had distanced himself from active politics over the years. Despite this, he leaves behind a significant legacy as a two-time Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) and three-time Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP).
Reflecting on his contributions, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan expressed that Pillai was a highly respected figure in Kerala's Congress landscape. His demise represents a substantial loss of leadership and guidance for the party in the state.
