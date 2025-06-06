Congress Criticizes Modi Government Over Vijay Mallya's Revelations
The Congress party criticized the Modi government after Vijay Mallya claimed he informed former finance minister Arun Jaitley before leaving India in 2016. The incident has reignited debates over the government's responsibility in Mallya's escape. The Congress also mocked the government with terms like 'pakoda economics' turned 'bhagoda economics'.
- Country:
- India
The Congress has launched a scathing critique of the Modi administration following remarks by fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya. Mallya claimed in a podcast he informed then-finance minister Arun Jaitley before leaving India, raising questions about the government's role in his departure.
The opposition party highlighted this issue, describing the Modi government's economic policies as 'pakoda economics' turned into 'bhagoda economics.' This is a reference to PM Modi's past comments on selling pakoras as a form of employment, now used as a jibe against the government's handling of economic matters.
Vijay Mallya, who is wanted in India for defaulting on significant loans given to Kingfisher Airlines, sparked fresh controversy by revealing his communication with Jaitley. The Congress party seized this opportunity, with leaders like Pawan Khera and Jairam Ramesh criticizing the government's alleged complacency and reiterating their calls for accountability.
ALSO READ
Notorious Fugitive Nilofer Cendole Apprehended in Major Drug Bust
23-Year Manhunt Ends: Mumbai's 'Autorickshaw Fugitive' Arrested
Fugitive of Rohtit Chaudhary Gang Nabbed After Five-Year Manhunt
Drama at the Border: Fugitive in Dowry Case Apprehended
Fugitive Autorickshaw Driver Nabbed After 23-Year Run