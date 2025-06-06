Left Menu

Kerala's Controversy: Bharat Mata Portrait Sparks Political Debate

The Kerala government's disagreement with using the Bharat Mata portrait at an Environment Day event ignited a political debate. Agriculture Minister P Prasad and General Education Minister V Sivankutty opposed its use, citing constitutional boundaries. The CPI announced a national flag campaign in protest against the Governor's stance.

The controversy surrounding the use of a Bharat Mata portrait at an Environment Day event in Kerala has stirred political tensions in the state. The Left government, represented by Agriculture Minister P Prasad and General Education Minister V Sivankutty, has openly expressed their disapproval of the move. The ministers emphasized that government programs should not be converted into political platforms, asserting that the portrayal of Bharat Mata has never been authorized as an official representation by the Constitution or the Indian government.

In response to the Governor's insistence on the inclusion of the portrait, the Communist Party of India (CPI) announced a counter campaign. The party plans to hoist the national flag and plant saplings across its branches on June 7, symbolizing the true essence of Bharat Mata. CPI state secretary Binoy Viswom criticized the Governor's actions, suggesting they were not aligned with the constitutional values of democracy and secularism.

Despite the state government's boycott, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar remained firm on maintaining the portrait's presence, stating there would be no compromise. The disagreement led to the relocation of the event, further polarizing opinion between political factions. The debate has intensified with the approaching bypoll in the Nilambur assembly constituency, highlighting the continuing friction between the state government and Raj Bhavan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

