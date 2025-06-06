Tamil Nadu's Political Titans to Unite in Rajya Sabha Elections

In a major political development in Tamil Nadu, key figures from the ruling DMK, the main opposition AIADMK, and the Makkal Needhi Maiam, led by renowned actor Kamal Haasan, filed nominations for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for June 19.

During a high-profile event, accompanied by the state's Chief Minister M K Stalin, Kamal Haasan submitted his nominations, solidifying his influence within the political arena. Meanwhile, AIADMK stalwarts, led by general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, also presented their candidates, I S Inbadurai and M Dhanapal, for consideration.

The nominations are poised to lead to unopposed elections, further emphasizing strategic political alliances ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. With a strong coalition backing the DMK, the presence of key allies like the Congress and Left parties is set to reinforce their political foothold.