Odisha CM Commits to 1.5 Lakh Jobs, Hits Milestone in First Year
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi pledged to provide 1.5 lakh government jobs over five years. Within the first year, 27,428 youths secured employment. Majhi highlighted massive recruitment in health and education sectors and addressed private employment growth, emphasizing anti-corruption and dedication among recruits.
Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, has reaffirmed his commitment to creating 1.5 lakh government jobs over his five-year tenure. In his first year alone, 27,428 youth have been employed under his leadership.
Majhi, Odisha's first BJP chief minister, marked a milestone as he approaches one year in office on June 12. He clarified efforts to provide jobs to 65,000 more by the end of his second year in power.
The Chief Minister also outlined substantial recruitment plans in health and education, sectors directly impacting the public. He emphasized the need for dedication among recruits and warned against corruption. Majhi remains focused on expanding opportunities in private sectors through industrialization.
