Chhattisgarh's Anti-Maoist Strides: A New Dawn in Bastar

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting successes in anti-Maoist efforts and development in Bastar. With significant Maoist surrenders and increased security, the state's strategy gains national praise, reinforcing Centre-State cooperation to combat extremism and bolster development in remote regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:39 IST
Chhattisgarh CM meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: Chhattisgarh CMO). Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday, where discussions centered around the state's noteworthy achievements in anti-Maoist operations and ongoing developmental projects in the Bastar region.

CM Sai updated Shah on the decisive phase of the anti-Naxal campaign, enhanced by a new state strategy and strong central support. Over the past 18 months, intensive operations have led to 1,428 Maoist surrenders—a sharp rise from previous years. He highlighted that 205 encounters resulted in the elimination of 427 Maoists, including high-profile figures such as Baswaraju and Sudhakar. The establishment of 64 forward security camps has significantly bolstered the region's security infrastructure.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Sai reported rapid progress in areas around these camps, now accessing essential services like electricity, water, healthcare, and education. The 'Niyad Nellanar Yojana' has identified 146 villages for integrated community services, fostering increased local trust in government initiatives. Union Home Minister Shah commended these efforts, ensuring ongoing central support for Chhattisgarh's fight against extremism and efforts to promote sustainable development in tribal areas. This high-level dialogue underscored the robust Centre-State collaboration, illustrating Chhattisgarh's journey toward peace and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

