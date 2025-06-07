Unraveling Alliances: Trump and Musk's Clash Over Tax Bill

U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are embroiled in a high-profile feud over a contentious tax-cut bill, with no immediate signs of reconciliation. Trump, aboard Air Force One, dismissed the idea of engaging with Musk but indicated a review of his federal contracts was likely.

Meanwhile, Musk, expressing dissatisfaction with the bill, suggested it could politically damage Republicans and increase the national debt. The political skirmish follows the end of a once-solid alliance, with Musk's financial contributions playing a significant role in the 2024 presidential campaign.

As Republicans grapple with passing the bill in Congress, insiders reveal growing tensions could jeopardize their hold on power in upcoming elections. Musk's potential withdrawal of support underscores the risks of prolonged discord within influential political and business circles.