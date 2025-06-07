Left Menu

Unraveling Alliances: Trump and Musk's Clash Over Tax Bill

Tensions rise between former allies Donald Trump and Elon Musk over a disputed tax-cut bill. The disagreement unfolds publicly as Trump questions Musk's federal contracts, while Musk criticizes Trump's legislative agenda. Despite Tesla's stock recovery, political implications loom large as Musk hints at potential repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 04:41 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 04:41 IST
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are embroiled in a high-profile feud over a contentious tax-cut bill, with no immediate signs of reconciliation. Trump, aboard Air Force One, dismissed the idea of engaging with Musk but indicated a review of his federal contracts was likely.

Meanwhile, Musk, expressing dissatisfaction with the bill, suggested it could politically damage Republicans and increase the national debt. The political skirmish follows the end of a once-solid alliance, with Musk's financial contributions playing a significant role in the 2024 presidential campaign.

As Republicans grapple with passing the bill in Congress, insiders reveal growing tensions could jeopardize their hold on power in upcoming elections. Musk's potential withdrawal of support underscores the risks of prolonged discord within influential political and business circles.

