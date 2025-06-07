Left Menu

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Saves Kidney Transplant Patient with Private Plane Rescue

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, helped a woman needing a kidney transplant by offering his chartered plane when she missed her flight. The act ensured she reached Mumbai for her surgery, showcasing empathy and public service values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-06-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 13:55 IST
In a commendable act of public service, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde facilitated a woman's crucial journey to Mumbai for a kidney transplant by providing his chartered plane.

The incident unfolded at Jalgaon airport, where the woman's missed flight could have jeopardized her surgery, but Shinde's intervention proved life-saving.

After safely transporting her, Shinde arranged for an ambulance, emphasizing his commitment to aiding citizens and reinforcing the values of empathy within governance.

