Vice President Vance Defends Trump Amid Musk's Social Media Attack

In a recent interview, Vice President JD Vance criticized Elon Musk for his inflammatory social media posts targeting President Donald Trump, describing Musk as an 'emotional guy'. Despite the criticism, Vance expressed hope that Musk would reverse his position and mend fences with Trump following their fallout.

The public dispute began when Musk posted a series of attacks on Trump's key policies and even called for the president's impeachment. The vice president downplayed the situation, suggesting that Trump's restraint was commendable and advocating for Musk to 'chill out'. Vance defended the criticized tax bill, highlighting its focus on extending 2017 tax cuts.

Despite Musk's harsh words, some of which were later deleted, Vance maintained that Trump did nothing wrong regarding allegations tied to Jeffrey Epstein. Vance labeled Musk an 'incredible entrepreneur' while defending the administration's economic policies and rebuffing claims made by the billionaire.