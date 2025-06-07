Amit Shah's Strategic Tamil Nadu Visit: BJP Prepares for 2026 Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Madurai on June 8 to review BJP's preparedness for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election, expected in April-May 2026, and to devise strategies for the polls, BJP sources confirmed on Saturday.

Shah recently announced on 'X' that he would leave for Tamil Nadu to chair a core committee meeting of the state BJP in Madurai. He intends to engage with party office bearers at state, district, and mandal levels. Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed enthusiasm for Shah's visit, criticizing the ruling DMK for its fear of BJP's growing influence.

A visit to the Madurai Meenakshi temple and interactions with party leaders and stakeholders are on Shah's itinerary. BJP state VP Narayanan Tirupathi believes Shah's visit will significantly boost party morale. While alliance speculations with the PMK surfaced, BJP leadership clarified the visit's primary focus is organizational strengthening and electoral strategy.

