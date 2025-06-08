Imran Khan: Awaiting Bail, Rallying from Jail
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to secure bail on June 11 in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Despite being incarcerated, Khan's party is mobilizing for political movements. The Islamabad High Court will hear pleas for suspension of sentences. His party plans collaborations with opposition for strategic political actions.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, is poised to potentially gain bail on June 11 in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case, as stated by a senior member of his party.
The Islamabad High Court is scheduled to deliberate on petitions aiming to suspend the sentences against Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi. Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023 owing to multiple legal challenges.
Encouraged by Gohar Ali Khan, a leader in Khan's PTI party, newly coordinated movements with opposition forces are set to launch, spearheaded by Khan from his incarceration. Such political maneuvers coincide with a pre-planned strategy for addressing the upcoming national budget.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EmpowerHer: Building Confidence and Changing Perceptions in Women Leadership
Tripti Dimri to star opposite Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga''s ‘Spirit’
Khelo India Water Sports: A Wave of Optimism at Dal Lake
AAP MLA Involved in Corruption Scandal: A Deep Dive into Jalandhar's Political Controversy
Germany Contemplates Military Conscription Amidst Recruitment Challenges