Imran Khan: Awaiting Bail, Rallying from Jail

Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, is poised to potentially gain bail on June 11 in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case, as stated by a senior member of his party.

The Islamabad High Court is scheduled to deliberate on petitions aiming to suspend the sentences against Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi. Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023 owing to multiple legal challenges.

Encouraged by Gohar Ali Khan, a leader in Khan's PTI party, newly coordinated movements with opposition forces are set to launch, spearheaded by Khan from his incarceration. Such political maneuvers coincide with a pre-planned strategy for addressing the upcoming national budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)