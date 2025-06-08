Kerala Governor Sparks Debate Over 'Bharat Mata' Portrait
Kerala's Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar praised but also criticized the CPI’s protest involving a 'Bharat Mata' portrait. At an Environment Day event, he labeled 'Bharat Mata' above debate, while CPI and CPI(M) leaders rejected its importance, pointing to its absence from the Constitution.
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has stirred controversy by criticizing the CPI, a key member of the ruling LDF, for their protest against a 'Bharat Mata' portrait used at a Raj Bhavan event. The Governor remarked that those who previously neglected the idea of 'Bharat Mata' were now showing support, acknowledging it as a positive gesture. However, he firmly stated that this symbolic figure should not become a topic of debate.
In contrast, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan countered by questioning the relevance of 'Bharat Mata' in political discussions, pointing out its absence from India's Constitution. Meanwhile, CPI leaders, focusing on solidarity within the coalition, chose not to engage in further discussions on this matter at the time.
The issue arose when the Raj Bhavan unveiled a 'Bharat Mata' portrait for an Environment Day event, sparking a boycott by State Agriculture Minister and CPI figure P Prasad, who criticized its association with RSS imagery. Despite pressures, the Governor refused to compromise on the issue, prompting the CPI to respond by hoisting national flags at all branches and conducting symbolic protests.
