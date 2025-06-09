Zelenskiy's Determination Amidst Prisoner Swap Tensions with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated his commitment to continue prisoner exchanges with Russia, despite accusations from Russian officials about Ukraine postponing a recent swap. This statement came after Zelenskiy's assurances that Ukraine had not received the full list of prisoners scheduled for release under the agreements made in Turkey.

Zelenskiy has expressed concerns over Russia's handling of these humanitarian matters, suggesting Moscow's tactics undermine international diplomatic efforts, including those led by the United States. He criticized Russia for playing 'dirty political games' that hinder progress in the ongoing conflict.

In addressing Ukrainians directly, Zelenskiy urged vigilance regarding air raid warnings amidst intensified Russian air strikes. He called on the nation to stay cautious and look after one another during these challenging times.

