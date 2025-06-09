Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Travel Ban Sparks Global Debate

President Donald Trump's new travel ban targets citizens from 12 mainly African and Middle Eastern countries, adding further restrictions to those from additional nations. The ban has faced criticism from immigration advocates and international communities, who argue it fosters division and targets vulnerable groups seeking safety.

The controversial new travel ban implemented by President Donald Trump has taken effect, targeting citizens from 12 primarily African and Middle Eastern countries amid growing tensions surrounding immigration enforcement.

The measures also impose additional restrictions on travelers from countries such as Venezuela and Cuba lacking valid visas. Despite the changes, visas previously issued remain valid, though future applications could face rejection unless they qualify for exemptions.

The policy has faced backlash from advocacy groups and international figures who argue that it fosters division and targets communities in need of refuge. Critics claim the ban is more strategic than previous iterations, focusing on visa processes to withstand legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

