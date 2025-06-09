Trump's Controversial Travel Ban Sparks Global Debate
President Donald Trump's new travel ban targets citizens from 12 mainly African and Middle Eastern countries, adding further restrictions to those from additional nations. The ban has faced criticism from immigration advocates and international communities, who argue it fosters division and targets vulnerable groups seeking safety.
- Country:
- United States
The controversial new travel ban implemented by President Donald Trump has taken effect, targeting citizens from 12 primarily African and Middle Eastern countries amid growing tensions surrounding immigration enforcement.
The measures also impose additional restrictions on travelers from countries such as Venezuela and Cuba lacking valid visas. Despite the changes, visas previously issued remain valid, though future applications could face rejection unless they qualify for exemptions.
The policy has faced backlash from advocacy groups and international figures who argue that it fosters division and targets communities in need of refuge. Critics claim the ban is more strategic than previous iterations, focusing on visa processes to withstand legal challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Missile Intercepted: Houthi Aggression and Middle East Tensions
Egypt's Railway Ambitions: Bridging Africa, Asia, and Europe
US Military Overhauls African Strategy: From Governance to Burden Sharing
US Military Adjusts Strategy as Africa Faces Rising Insurgency Threats
African Mining Week 2025 Set to Redefine Investment in Critical Minerals