Trump's Controversial Travel Ban Sparks Global Debate

The controversial new travel ban implemented by President Donald Trump has taken effect, targeting citizens from 12 primarily African and Middle Eastern countries amid growing tensions surrounding immigration enforcement.

The measures also impose additional restrictions on travelers from countries such as Venezuela and Cuba lacking valid visas. Despite the changes, visas previously issued remain valid, though future applications could face rejection unless they qualify for exemptions.

The policy has faced backlash from advocacy groups and international figures who argue that it fosters division and targets communities in need of refuge. Critics claim the ban is more strategic than previous iterations, focusing on visa processes to withstand legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)