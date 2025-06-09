Left Menu

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Heads to Delhi for Crucial Discussions

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to visit Delhi to discuss key political matters, including a recent stampede incident that resulted in 11 deaths. While there, he will meet the Congress high command. Meanwhile, Congress State President D K Shivakumar is also in Delhi for different reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:00 IST
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Heads to Delhi for Crucial Discussions
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit New Delhi on June 10 to engage in high-level discussions with Congress leadership, including talks on the recent tragic stampede that claimed 11 lives.

The Chief Minister's office confirmed his travel plans, stating he will brief party leadership on various developments.

The fatal stampede occurred on June 4 near Chinnaswamy stadium amid IPL victory celebrations. Siddaramaiah denied claims that Congress high command sought details from him on the incident. Concurrently, Congress State President D K Shivakumar is also in the capital but due to separate commitments.

TRENDING

1
Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

 Global
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025