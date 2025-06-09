Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Heads to Delhi for Crucial Discussions

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit New Delhi on June 10 to engage in high-level discussions with Congress leadership, including talks on the recent tragic stampede that claimed 11 lives.

The Chief Minister's office confirmed his travel plans, stating he will brief party leadership on various developments.

The fatal stampede occurred on June 4 near Chinnaswamy stadium amid IPL victory celebrations. Siddaramaiah denied claims that Congress high command sought details from him on the incident. Concurrently, Congress State President D K Shivakumar is also in the capital but due to separate commitments.