Russia and Ukraine at Odds Over Prisoner Exchange

Amid ongoing tensions, Russia maintains its commitment to a prisoner exchange agreement with Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of indefinite postponements. The arrangement aims to swap at least 1,200 prisoners of war and repatriate soldiers' remains.

Accusations continue as Russia claims to have presented a list of POWs, whereas Ukraine challenges the credibility of Russia's claims. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russia's readiness to follow through on the agreements made during Istanbul's direct peace talks.

Despite strained negotiations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the need to continue efforts for prisoner exchanges, challenging Moscow's intentions and accusing it of engaging in political manipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)