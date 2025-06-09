Russia and Ukraine at Odds Over Prisoner Exchange
Russia remains ready to proceed with a prisoner exchange agreement with Ukraine, despite Ukraine's alleged delays. Accusations are exchanged as both nations navigate through the delicate arrangement reached during peace talks. The goal is to swap at least 1,200 POWs and repatriate thousands of soldiers' bodies.
Amid ongoing tensions, Russia maintains its commitment to a prisoner exchange agreement with Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of indefinite postponements. The arrangement aims to swap at least 1,200 prisoners of war and repatriate soldiers' remains.
Accusations continue as Russia claims to have presented a list of POWs, whereas Ukraine challenges the credibility of Russia's claims. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russia's readiness to follow through on the agreements made during Istanbul's direct peace talks.
Despite strained negotiations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the need to continue efforts for prisoner exchanges, challenging Moscow's intentions and accusing it of engaging in political manipulation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- prisoner exchange
- POW
- peace talks
- diplomacy
- tensions
- Kremlin
- Kyiv
- negotiations
ALSO READ
Navigating Legal Tensions: NGOs Caught Between Aid and Allegations at the US-Mexico Border
ASEAN Calls for Unity Amidst Trade Disruptions and Regional Tensions
Diplomacy Over Tariffs: Lee Jae-myung's Election Challenge
India's Semiconductor GCCs Face Hiring Slump Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Congo Seeks Crucial U.S. Mineral Investment Amidst Regional Tensions