Starmer's U-Turn: UK Restores Winter Fuel Payments for Seniors

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government reversed a previously unpopular decision to cut winter fuel payments for seniors after facing political backlash and electoral setbacks. The restored benefits will aid nearly 9 million older citizens, costing 1.25 billion pounds, while saving 450 million pounds through means-testing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The UK government, under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has reversed a controversial decision to cut winter fuel payments for seniors. This policy shift follows intense political pressure and electoral losses to the right-wing Reform UK party.

The Labour government had initially cut these payments as part of wider fiscal reductions but faced criticism from within its own ranks. The cuts were linked to growing popularity for Reform UK in both local elections and national polls.

Details of the policy change reveal that seniors over 66 with annual incomes below 35,000 pounds will benefit, impacting around 9 million individuals. The move will cost 1.25 billion pounds, though means-testing will save 450 million pounds, all handled within existing budget frameworks.

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

