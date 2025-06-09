Starmer's U-Turn: UK Restores Winter Fuel Payments for Seniors

The UK government, under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has reversed a controversial decision to cut winter fuel payments for seniors. This policy shift follows intense political pressure and electoral losses to the right-wing Reform UK party.

The Labour government had initially cut these payments as part of wider fiscal reductions but faced criticism from within its own ranks. The cuts were linked to growing popularity for Reform UK in both local elections and national polls.

Details of the policy change reveal that seniors over 66 with annual incomes below 35,000 pounds will benefit, impacting around 9 million individuals. The move will cost 1.25 billion pounds, though means-testing will save 450 million pounds, all handled within existing budget frameworks.

