High Stakes in Assam: BJP-AGP Alliance Eyes Rajya Sabha Victory

BJP's Kanad Purkayastha and AGP's Birendra Prasad Baishya have filed nominations for Assam's Rajya Sabha seats. Supported by Union leaders and Assam's Chief Minister, the alliance aims for victory in the biennial elections scheduled for June 19. Their commitment to state development underscores the significance of this electoral battle.

Updated: 09-06-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:08 IST
BJP candidate Kanad Purkayastha, AGP candidate Birendra Prasad Baishya file nominations in presence of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) have announced their candidates for Assam's upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. With nominations filed on Monday, BJP's Kanad Purkayastha and AGP's Birendra Prasad Baishya are set to contest the coveted seats.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal conveyed confidence in their victory, emphasizing their collective commitment to Assam's progress. He celebrated recent achievements under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, linking them to past honorable recognitions like the Bharat Ratna for Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and the dedication of Dibrugarh Airport in his name.

The Election Commission has slated the elections for June 19, as two seats become available following the retirement of current members. The BJP-AGP alliance, guided by strategic party leadership, strives to maintain their influence and further their developmental agenda in the region.

