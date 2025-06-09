Left Menu

11 Years of Modi: Transforming India through Tangible Governance

BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlights India's transformative journey under PM Modi, emphasizing a shift from 'fake promises' to tangible governance. Over 11 years, Modi's tenure has redefined politics, emphasizing performance, transparency, and economic resilience while lifting millions out of poverty and boosting India's global standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:18 IST
11 Years of Modi: Transforming India through Tangible Governance
haratiya Janata Party leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Kerala state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Monday, reflected on the transformative 11-year journey under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Speaking in Delhi, Chandrasekhar described this period as the most significant in India's 78-year history, marking a shift from a politics of 'fake promises' to tangible governance.

Chandrasekhar emphasized that the Modi administration has set a new standard in governance, focusing on transparency and performance. Key initiatives such as Digital India and Direct Benefit Transfer have provided direct support to citizens while curbing corruption. The BJP leader attributed these changes to the 'politics of performance' introduced by Modi, claiming it has lifted 800 million people out of poverty and strengthened India's economy.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded Modi's leadership as he marks 11 years in office. Yadav noted that re-election for a third term is a significant achievement for India's democracy and non-Congress movements. Modi, who first became Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, has significantly boosted India's international image through his governance, establishing multiple records since 2014.

In celebration, the Union government released a comprehensive e-book detailing achievements across various sectors throughout Modi's 11-year tenure. As the country looks toward 2025, these milestones continue to shape India's future under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025