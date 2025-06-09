11 Years of Modi: Transforming India through Tangible Governance

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Kerala state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Monday, reflected on the transformative 11-year journey under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Speaking in Delhi, Chandrasekhar described this period as the most significant in India's 78-year history, marking a shift from a politics of 'fake promises' to tangible governance.

Chandrasekhar emphasized that the Modi administration has set a new standard in governance, focusing on transparency and performance. Key initiatives such as Digital India and Direct Benefit Transfer have provided direct support to citizens while curbing corruption. The BJP leader attributed these changes to the 'politics of performance' introduced by Modi, claiming it has lifted 800 million people out of poverty and strengthened India's economy.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded Modi's leadership as he marks 11 years in office. Yadav noted that re-election for a third term is a significant achievement for India's democracy and non-Congress movements. Modi, who first became Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, has significantly boosted India's international image through his governance, establishing multiple records since 2014.

In celebration, the Union government released a comprehensive e-book detailing achievements across various sectors throughout Modi's 11-year tenure. As the country looks toward 2025, these milestones continue to shape India's future under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.