Odisha CM Hails Modi's 11-Year Transformation: A Look at India's Progress
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for major national transformations over 11 years, including poverty reduction and significant policy changes. Notable achievements include abrogating Article 370, banning triple talaq, and launching programs like GST and NEP, improving financial inclusion and combating terrorism.
In a bold statement, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, citing transformative actions that revamped India's socio-economic landscape over the past decade. At a recent press conference, Majhi highlighted that over 27 crore people were lifted out of extreme poverty in the Modi era.
Majhi emphasized the Modi-led government's achievements, citing the pivotal abrogation of Article 370, which integrated Jammu and Kashmir into India, and the abolition of triple talaq, which empowered Muslim women. Other significant initiatives included the introduction of GST, the National Education Policy, and financial inclusion programs like Jan Dhan Yojana.
The Chief Minister spoke on India's firm stance against terrorism, praising the country's proactive measures. Majhi associated India's renewed security strength with Operation Sindoor, underscoring national commitment. Concluding with the popular slogan 'Modi Hai, Toh Mumkin Hai,' he reiterated India's optimistic outlook under Modi.
