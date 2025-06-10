West Bengal Assembly Commends Armed Forces Amid Political Turmoil

The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution celebrating the Indian armed forces for their precision strikes on terror bases across the western border. Despite the commendation, proceedings were marred by heated political confrontations between the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition BJP.

The resolution commended the forces for their 'unwavering courage,' purposely excluding the term 'Operation Sindoor,' referring to strikes conducted on May 7 in parts of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The exclusion led to protests and loud arguments along party lines, with BJP members accusing the Trinamool of diminishing the operation's importance.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the BJP-led Centre for security oversights following a deadly attack in Pahalgam. Tensions intensified as opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP legislators accused Banerjee of politicizing tragedy. Speaker Biman Banerjee called for order multiple times before allowing the resolution, which did not incorporate BJP-suggested amendments, to pass.

(With inputs from agencies.)