Argentina's Political Turmoil: Supreme Court Maintains Sentence for Cristina Fernández

Argentina's Supreme Court upheld the six-year prison sentence against former President Cristina Fernández for corruption charges, a decision she immediately rejected. This ruling disqualifies her from holding public office, and her supporters claim it serves the interests of economic elites. Legal avenues, including international bodies, are being explored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 11-06-2025 03:26 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 03:26 IST
Cristina Fernández

Argentina's Supreme Court announced on Tuesday its decision to uphold a six-year prison sentence for former President Cristina Fernández, who was convicted on corruption charges.

This ruling carries significant political consequences, disqualifying the former leader of Peronism from holding public office and igniting protests among her supporters.

While Fernández and her supporters criticize the decision as serving economic elites, legal representatives plan to appeal to international human rights organizations to contest the ruling.

