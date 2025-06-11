Istanbul Court Orders Arrest of Opposition TV Channel Owner

An Istanbul court has issued an arrest warrant for Cafer Mahiroglu, the owner of Halk TV, a media outlet with ties to Turkey's main opposition party. The warrant is part of an investigation into a suspected criminal organization accused of manipulating public tenders through bribery, according to information released by the prosecutor's office on Tuesday.

This development follows the arrest of several opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) members, including district mayors, amidst a broadening legal crackdown. Mahiroglu, residing in London, has publicly refuted the charges, labeling them as slander and indicating he has been abroad for 35 years.

In response to these allegations, Mahiroglu expressed skepticism, stating they result from fabrications. The situation arises against a backdrop of economic unrest and mass protests following the jailing of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a prominent rival to President Tayyip Erdogan. The government maintains the independence of the judiciary amidst accusations of undue influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)