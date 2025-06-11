Poland's Political Crossroads: Confidence Vote Sparks Government Reforms

Prime Minister Donald Tusk's pro-European coalition in Poland is navigating a critical moment, following a presidential election setback. Tusk seeks a vote of confidence from lawmakers to reaffirm his government's mandate after Rafal Trzaskowski's defeat by nationalist candidate Karol Nawrocki.

Despite holding a majority, Tusk's administration faces skepticism, with a survey indicating a significant number of Poles doubt its longevity through 2027. Citing achievements like higher defense spending, Tusk must address unmet campaign promises, while President Andrej Duda, a PiS ally, blocks reforms tied to EU concerns about judicial independence.

With talks of a government reshuffle and renegotiation of coalition agreements, Tusk strives for a fresh start amid internal and external pressures. Meanwhile, the opposition suggests a technical government to stabilize Poland's political landscape. The coming months are crucial for Tusk's leadership as Poland's political climate remains in flux.

(With inputs from agencies.)