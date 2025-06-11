Bihar's Political Icon: Lalu Prasad's Vibrant 78th Birthday Celebration

Lalu Prasad, the influential leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), marked his 78th birthday with a jubilant celebration in Patna, joined by family, party leaders, and enthusiastic supporters.

The event, held at former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi's residence, saw Prasad cutting a cake and then a larger 78-pound cake brought by party workers. A video of the celebration quickly went viral, showcasing the jubilant atmosphere.

As political leaders like Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin sent warm birthday greetings, the day underscored Prasad's enduring significance in Indian politics, particularly in advocating for marginalized communities. With upcoming assembly polls, Lalu Prasad's strategic role remains vital in the state's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)