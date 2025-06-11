Bihar's Political Icon: Lalu Prasad's Vibrant 78th Birthday Celebration
RJD leader Lalu Prasad celebrated his 78th birthday at his Patna residence with family and party members. The celebration featured cakes, dancing, and sweet distribution. Wishes from political figures, including Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, highlighted Lalu's influence on social justice. Observers expect Lalu to play a key role in upcoming Bihar elections.
Lalu Prasad, the influential leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), marked his 78th birthday with a jubilant celebration in Patna, joined by family, party leaders, and enthusiastic supporters.
The event, held at former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi's residence, saw Prasad cutting a cake and then a larger 78-pound cake brought by party workers. A video of the celebration quickly went viral, showcasing the jubilant atmosphere.
As political leaders like Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin sent warm birthday greetings, the day underscored Prasad's enduring significance in Indian politics, particularly in advocating for marginalized communities. With upcoming assembly polls, Lalu Prasad's strategic role remains vital in the state's political landscape.
