Left Menu

Bihar's Political Icon: Lalu Prasad's Vibrant 78th Birthday Celebration

RJD leader Lalu Prasad celebrated his 78th birthday at his Patna residence with family and party members. The celebration featured cakes, dancing, and sweet distribution. Wishes from political figures, including Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, highlighted Lalu's influence on social justice. Observers expect Lalu to play a key role in upcoming Bihar elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-06-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 13:28 IST
Bihar's Political Icon: Lalu Prasad's Vibrant 78th Birthday Celebration
Lalu Prasad
  • Country:
  • India

Lalu Prasad, the influential leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), marked his 78th birthday with a jubilant celebration in Patna, joined by family, party leaders, and enthusiastic supporters.

The event, held at former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi's residence, saw Prasad cutting a cake and then a larger 78-pound cake brought by party workers. A video of the celebration quickly went viral, showcasing the jubilant atmosphere.

As political leaders like Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin sent warm birthday greetings, the day underscored Prasad's enduring significance in Indian politics, particularly in advocating for marginalized communities. With upcoming assembly polls, Lalu Prasad's strategic role remains vital in the state's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025