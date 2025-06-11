Left Menu

BJP Leader Expelled After Viral Video Scandal

BJP's Gonda district president, Amar Kishore Kashyap, was expelled following a viral video purportedly showing him in an obscene act. The BJP deemed his explanation unsatisfactory, citing gross indiscipline. The video, claimed to be doctored, allegedly part of a political conspiracy, is under police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:00 IST
BJP Leader Expelled After Viral Video Scandal
  • India

Amar Kishore Kashyap, the BJP's Gonda district president, was expelled from the party after a controversial video surfaced showing him allegedly involved in an obscene act. The decision was announced by BJP's state general secretary, Govind Narayan Shukla, who cited gross indiscipline as the reason.

The video, recorded on April 12, depicts Kashyap entering the BJP office alongside a woman identified as a party worker. The footage suggests inappropriate behavior on the office staircase, but the woman has filed a police complaint alleging that the video was doctored and used to tarnish their images.

In her FIR at Chhapia Police Station, the woman stressed the video is part of a political conspiracy, maintaining that Kashyap is like a brother to her. The Mankapur Police Station's crime inspector is currently investigating the case.

