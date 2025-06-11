Tripura Youth Congress Condemns Alleged Intimidation and Arrests

The Tripura Youth Congress has reached out to the state human rights commission, alleging intimidation and threats against Sahajan Islam, a senior leader who recently critiqued Chief Minister Manik Saha on social media. The Youth Congress contends that local BJP supporters were responsible for attacking Sahajan's residence in Shantipara.

According to a letter addressed to Arindam Lodh, Chairman of the Tripura Human Rights Commission, Neel Kamal Saha, president of the state's youth wing, stated that after Sahajan's Facebook live session, his home was vandalized and threats were issued to his family. Instead of detaining the attackers, the police reportedly arrested Sahajan's elderly father and brother.

In response, BJP sadar district president Ashim Bhattacharjee denied any party involvement, stating an FIR was filed against Sahajan for allegedly defaming the Chief Minister. He dismissed claims of intimidating Sahajan's family and was unaware of the reason for his relatives' arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)