Tobacco Tensions: YSRCP's Reddy Challenges NDA Government Over Farmer Support

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has criticized the TDP-led NDA government for neglecting tobacco farmers, demanding immediate government intervention to ensure Minimum Price Support (MSP) through AP Markfed.

During his address at Podili, Reddy alleged that tobacco prices have fallen drastically from Rs 360 to Rs 240 per kg, leading to farmer suicides. Tensions escalated as women protesters demanded an apology over controversial remarks aired on a vernacular news channel, and some individuals hurled slippers at Reddy's convoy.

Reddy claimed the NDA government increased the crop area without adequate market support, procuring only 40 million tonnes of the projected 220 million tonnes of tobacco. He criticized the lack of MSP across multiple crops and blamed previous regimes for over 600 farmer suicides.

(With inputs from agencies.)