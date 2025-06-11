Left Menu

Tobacco Tensions: YSRCP's Reddy Challenges NDA Government Over Farmer Support

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, leader of YSRCP, criticized the TDP-led NDA government for neglecting tobacco farmers, demanding immediate price support intervention. Amidst tension and protests, he alleged decreased market support and increased farmer suicides, pushing for measures to support the agriculture sector in Andhra Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:45 IST
Tobacco Tensions: YSRCP's Reddy Challenges NDA Government Over Farmer Support
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has criticized the TDP-led NDA government for neglecting tobacco farmers, demanding immediate government intervention to ensure Minimum Price Support (MSP) through AP Markfed.

During his address at Podili, Reddy alleged that tobacco prices have fallen drastically from Rs 360 to Rs 240 per kg, leading to farmer suicides. Tensions escalated as women protesters demanded an apology over controversial remarks aired on a vernacular news channel, and some individuals hurled slippers at Reddy's convoy.

Reddy claimed the NDA government increased the crop area without adequate market support, procuring only 40 million tonnes of the projected 220 million tonnes of tobacco. He criticized the lack of MSP across multiple crops and blamed previous regimes for over 600 farmer suicides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025