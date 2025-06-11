Maharashtra Gears Up for Municipal Elections: Delimitation and Political Dynamics

The Maharashtra government has announced plans to finalize ward boundaries ahead of municipal elections in 29 corporations, including the BMC in Mumbai, signaling a step forward in long-pending polls.

Each Mumbai ward will elect one corporator while other corporations will have between three to five, with a focus on geographical continuity. Public feedback will be sought before final plans are submitted and approved by the SEC.

The elections arise in a changed political scene, with a contest expected between the Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, following a Supreme Court's directive on overdue civic polls.

