Maharashtra Gears Up for Municipal Elections: Delimitation and Political Dynamics

The Maharashtra state government has issued a notification for delimiting ward boundaries ahead of municipal elections in 29 corporations, including Mumbai's BMC. The process involves public consultation and maintains geographical integrity in wards. A fierce political contest is expected between ruling and opposition alliances in a significantly altered political environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:51 IST
The Maharashtra government has announced plans to finalize ward boundaries ahead of municipal elections in 29 corporations, including the BMC in Mumbai, signaling a step forward in long-pending polls.

Each Mumbai ward will elect one corporator while other corporations will have between three to five, with a focus on geographical continuity. Public feedback will be sought before final plans are submitted and approved by the SEC.

The elections arise in a changed political scene, with a contest expected between the Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, following a Supreme Court's directive on overdue civic polls.

