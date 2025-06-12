Mehbooba Mufti Demands Justice After Air India Tragedy

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has expressed profound sorrow following the tragic crash of a London-bound Air India flight in Ahmedabad, which occurred on Thursday. During a press briefing, she emphasized the necessity for a comprehensive investigation to establish accountability and justice for the victims.

Mufti addressed these issues after a one-day party convention held at the Patnitop tourist resort located in Udhampur district. She voiced her concerns, calling for a full inquiry into the incident, which resulted in the plane plummeting shortly after takeoff, with many casualties feared.

"We hope the government will undertake a proper investigation and ensure those responsible face justice," said Mufti. The ill-fated aircraft was carrying 242 passengers and crew when it crashed, prompting calls for an accountable and transparent resolution to the tragedy.