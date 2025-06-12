Mehbooba Mufti Demands Justice After Air India Tragedy
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti expressed deep sorrow over the crash of a London-bound Air India flight in Ahmedabad. She urged for a thorough investigation to ensure accountability. The crash, involving 242 passengers and crew, occurred shortly after takeoff, fearing several casualties.
- Country:
- India
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has expressed profound sorrow following the tragic crash of a London-bound Air India flight in Ahmedabad, which occurred on Thursday. During a press briefing, she emphasized the necessity for a comprehensive investigation to establish accountability and justice for the victims.
Mufti addressed these issues after a one-day party convention held at the Patnitop tourist resort located in Udhampur district. She voiced her concerns, calling for a full inquiry into the incident, which resulted in the plane plummeting shortly after takeoff, with many casualties feared.
"We hope the government will undertake a proper investigation and ensure those responsible face justice," said Mufti. The ill-fated aircraft was carrying 242 passengers and crew when it crashed, prompting calls for an accountable and transparent resolution to the tragedy.
