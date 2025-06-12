Left Menu

Gujarat Leaders Rally Support After Air India Tragedy

The Gujarat BJP president, C R Paatil, pleaded with party workers to assist in relief efforts for families affected by the Air India crash near Ahmedabad Airport. Union Health Minister J P Nadda also emphasized the importance of support. The incident involved 232 passengers and 10 crew, resulting in significant casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a heartfelt plea, Gujarat BJP President and Union Minister C R Paatil called on party workers to actively participate in relief efforts for those affected by the tragic Air India crash. The crash occurred shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport, en route to London, killing several passengers.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda echoed Paatil's sentiments, highlighting the need for coordinated efforts to assist the distressed families. He also communicated with Gujarat state officials for updates on relief operations, emphasizing the swift delivery of aid and medical care.

According to the DGCA, the ill-fated flight carried 232 passengers and 10 crew members, colliding with residential quarters near BJ Medical College. The incident has prompted widespread mourning and pressure on local authorities to ensure effective relief measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

