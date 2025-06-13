Aaditya Thackeray Cancels Birthday Celebrations Amid Air India Tragedy
Aaditya Thackeray, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), will not celebrate his birthday, urging party members to refrain from celebrations due to the Air India crash in Ahmedabad. This London-bound flight tragedy involved 242 people. Thackeray extends his prayers to victims and their families during this mournful time.
In light of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has announced he will forgo his birthday celebrations scheduled for Friday.
Thackeray has requested party workers also abstain from festivities, aligning their thoughts and prayers with those affected by the incident.
The Air India flight, en route to London from Ahmedabad, crashed on Thursday, involving 242 passengers and crew, prompting this compassionate decision from Thackeray.
