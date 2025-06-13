Revolutionizing Diplomacy: The India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the strategic importance of connectivity in diplomacy, highlighting the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) as a cornerstone for this initiative. He detailed how this corridor will link India to Europe, fundamentally transforming regional trade and efficiency upon completion.

Jaishankar addressed the Raisina Mediterranean 2025 forum, stressing the necessity of diversified connectivity options encompassing land, sea, and air routes. He alluded to historical marvels like the Suez Canal to emphasize the long-term impact and strategic significance of the IMEEC, which will link Europe to the Pacific.

The G20 Summit in New Delhi laid the groundwork for this transformative project, with India, the EU, and other major powers committing to develop the IMEEC. The corridor promises to enhance supply chains, foster job creation, and deepen the strategic Indo-Pacific-Europe partnership, redefining regional alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)