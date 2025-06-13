Maharashtra Congress Backs Stir for Farmer Justice
Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal announced support for former MLA Bachchu Kadu's protest against the state government over farmer issues. The Congress demands answers for unfulfilled farm loan waivers, fair pricing, and compensation for rain damage while planning intensified efforts for farmer welfare.
- Country:
- India
In an assertive move on Friday, Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal declared his party's support for former MLA Bachchu Kadu's protest concerning the dire situation of farmers in Maharashtra.
Kadu, leading the Prahar Janshakti Party, has initiated a 'food boycott' protest in the Amravati district, highlighting issues such as lack of remunerative prices and large-scale farmer suicides.
Sapkal criticized the ruling parties for failing to deliver on promises of farm loan waivers and has vowed that the Congress will amplify its efforts in advocating for the welfare of farmers, demanding answers and action from the state government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
