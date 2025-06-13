Punjab Politics Heats Up: BJP's Jakhar Challenges AAP on Corruption and Drug Fight

In a stinging critique, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of not taking effective measures against corruption and drug abuse. Jakhar claims that, despite Mann's declarations of waging a war on these issues, concrete results remain absent.

Jakhar urged voters in Ludhiana West to make informed decisions in the bypoll, scheduled for June 19, as Punjab suffers from what he describes as political deceit. The seat became available after AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi's passing in January, prompting a multi-party contest in the upcoming election.

In another statement, Jakhar called for an Income Tax probe into the assets of the state's leaders, urging transparency and accountability in politics. Contenders for the Ludhiana West seat include BJP's Jiwan Gupta, AAP's Sanjeev Arora, Congress's Bharat Bhushan Ashu, and SAD's Parupkar Singh Ghuman.

(With inputs from agencies.)