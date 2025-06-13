Punjab Politics Heats Up: BJP's Jakhar Challenges AAP on Corruption and Drug Fight
Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar has criticized AAP's CM Bhagwant Mann for his alleged inaction against corruption and drug issues, despite claims of fighting these problems. Jakhar urged the Ludhiana West electorate to vote wisely in the upcoming bypoll, which will see candidates from BJP, AAP, Congress, and SAD competing.
- Country:
- India
In a stinging critique, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of not taking effective measures against corruption and drug abuse. Jakhar claims that, despite Mann's declarations of waging a war on these issues, concrete results remain absent.
Jakhar urged voters in Ludhiana West to make informed decisions in the bypoll, scheduled for June 19, as Punjab suffers from what he describes as political deceit. The seat became available after AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi's passing in January, prompting a multi-party contest in the upcoming election.
In another statement, Jakhar called for an Income Tax probe into the assets of the state's leaders, urging transparency and accountability in politics. Contenders for the Ludhiana West seat include BJP's Jiwan Gupta, AAP's Sanjeev Arora, Congress's Bharat Bhushan Ashu, and SAD's Parupkar Singh Ghuman.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Flare: BJP Leader Slams Congress Amid Terrorism Row
BJP Leader Slams Congress's Terrorism Claims: A Political Row Intensifies
India's Peaceful Stance and Global Economic Strategy Highlighted by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi
Tharoor Faces Backlash Over Remarks on BJP's Operation
AAP Unveils 15-Point Report Card Accusing BJP of Delhi Chaos