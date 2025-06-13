Left Menu

Punjab Politics Heats Up: BJP's Jakhar Challenges AAP on Corruption and Drug Fight

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar has criticized AAP's CM Bhagwant Mann for his alleged inaction against corruption and drug issues, despite claims of fighting these problems. Jakhar urged the Ludhiana West electorate to vote wisely in the upcoming bypoll, which will see candidates from BJP, AAP, Congress, and SAD competing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:07 IST
Punjab Politics Heats Up: BJP's Jakhar Challenges AAP on Corruption and Drug Fight
Jakhar
  • Country:
  • India

In a stinging critique, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of not taking effective measures against corruption and drug abuse. Jakhar claims that, despite Mann's declarations of waging a war on these issues, concrete results remain absent.

Jakhar urged voters in Ludhiana West to make informed decisions in the bypoll, scheduled for June 19, as Punjab suffers from what he describes as political deceit. The seat became available after AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi's passing in January, prompting a multi-party contest in the upcoming election.

In another statement, Jakhar called for an Income Tax probe into the assets of the state's leaders, urging transparency and accountability in politics. Contenders for the Ludhiana West seat include BJP's Jiwan Gupta, AAP's Sanjeev Arora, Congress's Bharat Bhushan Ashu, and SAD's Parupkar Singh Ghuman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025