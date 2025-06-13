Political Scandal: Showdown Over ED's Seizure of Congress Office

The Congress party has lashed out at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly acting under the influence of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This accusation follows the ED's action of attaching the Congress office in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district as part of a money laundering probe connected to a major liquor scam.

Congress spokesman Sushil Anand Shukla described the ED's move as objectionable and a political conspiracy orchestrated by the BJP. He criticized the central agency for overstepping its bounds, while asserting the party's commitment to transparency in its financial dealings regarding the office's construction.

The controversy highlights the broader tensions between the Congress and BJP, with both parties questioning each other's financial sources. The ED's attachment of the Congress office marks a historic first in India, as political back-and-forth over corruption charges intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)