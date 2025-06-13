Left Menu

Eight-Fold Surge in Immigration Detentions Under Trump's Watch

The number of people detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for immigration violations alone has significantly increased since President Trump took office. Despite this focus, criticism arises from arrests of non-criminals and insufficient detailed data on enforcement. Protests and political tensions grow over ICE's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 23:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The surge in immigration detentions during President Donald Trump's tenure has raised scrutiny and sparked protests nationwide. According to government data, people detained for immigration violations alone have increased more than eight-fold, undercutting the administration's anti-crime stance.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement statistics show that detentions with no criminal charges reached 7,800 this month, compared to 860 when Trump took office. Despite Trump's pledge to deport millions, the arrests of non-criminals during raids increased public outcry.

The Department of Homeland Security's lack of transparent reporting on enforcement efforts adds to the controversy. While a portion of ICE's actions targets serious offenders, data reveal that a significant number involve minor offenses, stirring political and social tensions.

