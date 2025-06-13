Eight-Fold Surge in Immigration Detentions Under Trump's Watch

The surge in immigration detentions during President Donald Trump's tenure has raised scrutiny and sparked protests nationwide. According to government data, people detained for immigration violations alone have increased more than eight-fold, undercutting the administration's anti-crime stance.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement statistics show that detentions with no criminal charges reached 7,800 this month, compared to 860 when Trump took office. Despite Trump's pledge to deport millions, the arrests of non-criminals during raids increased public outcry.

The Department of Homeland Security's lack of transparent reporting on enforcement efforts adds to the controversy. While a portion of ICE's actions targets serious offenders, data reveal that a significant number involve minor offenses, stirring political and social tensions.