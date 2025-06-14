Trump Eyes FTC's Holyoak for U.S. Attorney Role
President Donald Trump is considering nominating Melissa Holyoak, an FTC commissioner and former Utah solicitor general, for U.S. attorney in Utah. Neither the White House nor Holyoak's office have commented. Bloomberg initially reported the consideration of Holyoak, who joined the FTC last year.
President Donald Trump is mulling the nomination of Melissa Holyoak, a current member of the Federal Trade Commission, to serve as the U.S. attorney for Utah, a source confirmed on Friday.
Holyoak, who was inducted as an FTC commissioner last year, has prior experience as Utah's solicitor general.
Neither the White House nor Holyoak's office have issued an official statement in response to these developments, which were first reported by Bloomberg.
