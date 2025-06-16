BJP Slams Congress for Alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami in Nilambur Bypoll

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar has strongly criticized the Congress party for its alleged alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami in the upcoming Nilambur Assembly bypoll, accusing it of engaging in opportunistic politics. Chandrasekhar voiced these concerns while speaking to ANI, questioning Congress' motives and adherence to their own constitutional principles.

Chandrasekhar highlighted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's campaign stop in Nilambur and criticized her for not addressing the contradictions within her party, particularly its association with Jamaat-e-Islami, which the BJP leader described as a radical organization. He accused Congress of double standards and questioned its decision to align with a group he claims has links to extremist activities.

On the BJP side, Chandrasekhar emphasized their vision for 'Viksit Nilambur' as part of the broader 'Viksit Keralam' initiative, advocating for development and opportunity for Nilambur's residents. The bypoll, triggered by the resignation of former MLA PV Anvar, is a key political event ahead of next year's state elections and a test of the ruling government's popularity.

(With inputs from agencies.)