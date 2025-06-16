Left Menu

BJP Slams Congress for Alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami in Nilambur Bypoll

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticizes Congress for its alleged alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami in the Nilambur Assembly bypoll, accusing it of 'opportunistic politics.' While Congress seeks support through Priyanka Gandhi's campaign, BJP emphasizes its developmental vision. The bypoll, a precursor to next year's state elections, is set for June 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:23 IST
BJP Slams Congress for Alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami in Nilambur Bypoll
Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar has strongly criticized the Congress party for its alleged alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami in the upcoming Nilambur Assembly bypoll, accusing it of engaging in opportunistic politics. Chandrasekhar voiced these concerns while speaking to ANI, questioning Congress' motives and adherence to their own constitutional principles.

Chandrasekhar highlighted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's campaign stop in Nilambur and criticized her for not addressing the contradictions within her party, particularly its association with Jamaat-e-Islami, which the BJP leader described as a radical organization. He accused Congress of double standards and questioned its decision to align with a group he claims has links to extremist activities.

On the BJP side, Chandrasekhar emphasized their vision for 'Viksit Nilambur' as part of the broader 'Viksit Keralam' initiative, advocating for development and opportunity for Nilambur's residents. The bypoll, triggered by the resignation of former MLA PV Anvar, is a key political event ahead of next year's state elections and a test of the ruling government's popularity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025