Stalemate Over Kalaignar University Bill: Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Criticizes Governor's Delay
Chief Minister Stalin criticizes Governor R.N. Ravi for withholding assent to the Kalaignar University Bill for over 40 days. Despite a Supreme Court deadline, the delay continues. Stalin announced enlarged welfare schemes for Tamil Nadu citizens and emphasized overcoming various political challenges.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has criticized Governor R.N. Ravi for delaying assent to the Kalaignar University Bill, which has been on hold for over 40 days despite a Supreme Court deadline. Addressing a government function, Stalin emphasized efforts to fulfill public aspirations through state schemes.
The Chief Minister also criticized opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami for questioning the efficiency of the 'Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin' initiative. He highlighted welfare measures, including housing patta distributions and a special package for delta farmers, asserting them as government achievements despite Union government obstacles.
Stalin expressed confidence in overcoming these hurdles, drawing on decades of political experience. He reiterated commitment to pressuring the governor to approve the university bill and announced additional projects benefiting the agricultural and cultural sectors of Tamil Nadu.
