Trump Urges Iran to Sign Nuclear Deal Amid Israeli Strikes
Former U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized that Iran missed an opportunity to sign a nuclear deal with the United States before the onset of Israeli strikes. Speaking at the G7 summit, Trump expressed optimism about a future agreement, cautioning Iran against further delays in negotiations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 02:38 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 02:38 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated his stance that Iran should have engaged in a nuclear agreement with the United States before recent Israeli strikes intensified the regional tension.
Addressing media at the G7 summit, Trump predictably pressed that a deal could be sealed soon, indicating that Iran risks missing out by delaying further.
Despite the current geopolitical strains, Trump conveyed his belief that Iran might be inclined to pursue an agreement, highlighting regional security dynamics and urging rapid diplomatic engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trade Turbulence: US-China Agreement Shaken Amid AI Chip Export Ban
Peace Negotiations: Ukraine and Russia Meet Again
India-US Strive for Boost in Preferential Market Access: Path to Landmark Bilateral Trade Agreement
SOCAR's Strategic Agreements Spark New Era in Oil and Gas Exploration
India-Oman Free Trade Agreement Inches Closer to Reality