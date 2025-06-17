Left Menu

Trump Urges Iran to Sign Nuclear Deal Amid Israeli Strikes

Former U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized that Iran missed an opportunity to sign a nuclear deal with the United States before the onset of Israeli strikes. Speaking at the G7 summit, Trump expressed optimism about a future agreement, cautioning Iran against further delays in negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 02:38 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 02:38 IST
Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated his stance that Iran should have engaged in a nuclear agreement with the United States before recent Israeli strikes intensified the regional tension.

Addressing media at the G7 summit, Trump predictably pressed that a deal could be sealed soon, indicating that Iran risks missing out by delaying further.

Despite the current geopolitical strains, Trump conveyed his belief that Iran might be inclined to pursue an agreement, highlighting regional security dynamics and urging rapid diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

