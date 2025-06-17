Trump Urges Iran to Sign Nuclear Deal Amid Israeli Strikes

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated his stance that Iran should have engaged in a nuclear agreement with the United States before recent Israeli strikes intensified the regional tension.

Addressing media at the G7 summit, Trump predictably pressed that a deal could be sealed soon, indicating that Iran risks missing out by delaying further.

Despite the current geopolitical strains, Trump conveyed his belief that Iran might be inclined to pursue an agreement, highlighting regional security dynamics and urging rapid diplomatic engagement.

