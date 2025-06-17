Israel-Iran Conflict Escalates Amidst Missile Strikes and Air Superiority

In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Israel targeted Iran's state-run television station during a live broadcast, forcing a swift evacuation amidst explosions. This action came in response to a new wave of Iranian missiles striking Israel, resulting in at least eight casualties.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the Israeli airstrikes have significantly set back Iran's nuclear program. While asserting that Israel does not intend to overthrow the Iranian government, Netanyahu hinted at possible unforeseen consequences. Reports of explosions in Tehran further underscored the gravity of the ongoing conflict.

The Israeli military has issued evacuation warnings in parts of Tehran, affecting up to 330,000 residents. This move followed claims of achieving air superiority over Iran's capital, and officials noted extensive damage to Iranian military infrastructure. The back-and-forth attacks have intensified fears of a broader war impacting the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)