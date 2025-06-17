Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Israel-Iran Conflict Escalates Amid Trump's Early G7 Departure

Israel has expanded its air campaign against Iran following a surprise attack, as President Trump warns Tehran's residents to evacuate. This escalating conflict, marked by extensive missile exchanges and rising casualties, has prompted international concern and calls for diplomatic intervention. Israeli forces claim to have significantly impacted Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 17-06-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 11:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant escalation of their longstanding tensions, Israel has intensified its air campaign against Iran. This follows a surprise attack by Israeli forces targeting Tehran's military and nuclear facilities, which prompted US President Donald Trump to issue an evacuation warning to Tehran's residents.

Amid these developments, Trump hastily returned from a G7 summit, yet denied that it was due to ceasefire negotiations. The strike has reportedly set back Iran's nuclear program, with Israel asserting further progression is necessary to prevent nuclear armament.

The conflict, which has involved hundreds of missile and drone strikes between both nations, has raised fears of an all-out war. Calls for diplomatic intervention and a truce have emerged as the international community watches closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

