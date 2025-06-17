Trump Pushes for Comprehensive End to Iran's Nuclear Aspirations
President Donald Trump expressed his desire for a complete cessation of Iran's nuclear ambitions, insisting that Iran must completely abandon nuclear weapons. He hinted at diplomatic moves involving key U.S. officials and maintained that Israel would continue its actions against Iran, all during his return from the G7 summit.
In a late-night declaration, President Donald Trump emphasized his call for Iran to fully abandon its nuclear weapons program. The comments, reported by a CBS News journalist on social media platform X, outlined Trump's vision for a definitive resolution to Iran's nuclear ambitions.
Speaking on Air Force One after the Group of Seven nations summit in Canada, Trump confidently asserted that Israel would persist in its offensive against Iran, suggesting ongoing geopolitical tensions. 'You're going to find out over the next two days,' Trump stated to reporters, indicating forthcoming developments.
As discussions of a nuclear deal resumed, Trump hinted at sending U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff or Vice President JD Vance for negotiations. Nonetheless, Trump noted that such a decision would depend on future circumstances upon his return to Washington.
