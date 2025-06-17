Controversy and Recounts: Poland's Presidential Election Turmoil

In the wake of Poland's contentious presidential election, Rafal Trzaskowski's campaign team has filed a protest, pointing out alleged voting irregularities after narrowly losing to Karol Nawrocki. The nationalist candidate Nawrocki, supported by the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, secured 50.89% in the decisive second round.

Reports highlighted voting irregularities, leading the Supreme Court to mandate a recount in 13 locations, although these recounts are not expected to materially alter the election outcome. Wiola Paprocka, chief of Trzaskowski's campaign, emphasized the importance of democratic integrity, noting the protest sent to the court.

Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk, also part of Trzaskowski's team, pointed to unusual voting patterns as grounds for his private protest. With the Supreme Court registering more than 3,000 complaints, the Polish electoral commission confirmed the election results but acknowledged incidents could have influenced the outcome.

