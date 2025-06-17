Spain Calls for EU Arms Embargo on Israel Amid Gaza Conflict
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has called for an EU-imposed arms embargo on Israel during the Gaza conflict and urged renewed discussions on Iran's nuclear program. Albares emphasized the need for EU action similar to measures taken after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
On Tuesday, Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares made a significant call for the European Union to implement a weapons embargo on Israel during the ongoing war in Gaza. Albares highlighted Spain's position as the EU's largest trade partner with Israel and emphasized the importance of this move.
Speaking on Bloomberg TV, Albares stated that European partners should not sell arms to Israel while the conflict rages. He urged the EU to replicate its decisive actions following Russia's incursion into Ukraine in 2022 to foster peace in the region.
The minister expressed concern over the lack of de-escalation between Israel and Iran and stressed the need to restart dialogue regarding Iran's nuclear program.
(With inputs from agencies.)
