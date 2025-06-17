Left Menu

Spain Calls for EU Arms Embargo on Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has called for an EU-imposed arms embargo on Israel during the Gaza conflict and urged renewed discussions on Iran's nuclear program. Albares emphasized the need for EU action similar to measures taken after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 13:46 IST
Spain Calls for EU Arms Embargo on Israel Amid Gaza Conflict
Jose Manuel Albares

On Tuesday, Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares made a significant call for the European Union to implement a weapons embargo on Israel during the ongoing war in Gaza. Albares highlighted Spain's position as the EU's largest trade partner with Israel and emphasized the importance of this move.

Speaking on Bloomberg TV, Albares stated that European partners should not sell arms to Israel while the conflict rages. He urged the EU to replicate its decisive actions following Russia's incursion into Ukraine in 2022 to foster peace in the region.

The minister expressed concern over the lack of de-escalation between Israel and Iran and stressed the need to restart dialogue regarding Iran's nuclear program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025